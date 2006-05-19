Asymtek/Nordson Pacific to Host LED Packaging Seminar in Taiwan

Asymtek/Nordson Pacific, along with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), is offering a one-day LED packaging seminar on 26 May 2006 in Taipei County, Taiwan.

Speakers from both material and equipment perspectives will review the best practices and technology trends for LED electronics dispensing. Fluid suppliers Dow Corning, Emerson & Cuming, GE Toshiba, Henkel Loctite, and Nye Lubricants will discuss underfill and phosphor coatings, LEDs in automobile illumination and backlight utilization, silicones and optical coupling gels. Asymtek/Nordson will address jetting technology and its impact on cost and production in the LED industry.