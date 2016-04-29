© esa

Kongsberg signs with Airbus Defence for ESA programme

Kongsberg has signed two contracts with a total value of EUR 23.6 million with Airbus Defence and Space for delivery of a KA band Antenna Pointing System and Solar Array Drive Assembly.

The deliveries will be made for the next generation European weather satellite program MetOp-Second Generation (MetOp-SG), a programme of and funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and EUMETSAT.



“Signing the MetOp-SG contract with Airbus Defence and Space represents a break-through for Kongsberg Space and the new state-of-the-art Antenna Pointing System. Kongsberg made a strategic choice more than four years ago to develop and qualify this product, and the first target was the MetOp-SG programme. This represents an important reference contract,” says Christian Hauglie-Hanssen, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Space and Surveillance.



The Antenna Pointing System is a mechanical system used to point a satellite antenna dish towards a ground station and transfer information from the satellite to the ground station. The Solar Array Drive Assembly is a mechanical system that connects the solar panels to the satellite, rotates the panels towards the sun, and transfers electrical power from the panels to the satellite’s power system.



The MetOp-SG-programme consists of two satellite configurations, with three satellites in each configuration. The programme is designed to provide continuity and enhancement of the first generation European, polar-orbiting, Meteorological Operational series of MetOp satellites.



The MetOp-SG satellites are being developed under the responsibility of ESA and will be operated by the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), the programme end-user. Airbus Defence and Space is the prime contractor, and is responsible for building and delivering the six satellites.