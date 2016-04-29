© pichetw dreamstime.com

AQ Italy acquires Magnetica

AQ Italy Srl. - a company in the AQ Group - has acquired 100% of the shares of Magnetica Srl. AQ is recapitalising Magnetica Srl. with EUR 500'000 as part of the transaction.

Magnetica Srl. designs and manufactures electromagnetic components and power supplies to customers with special requirements. The company has a turnover of approximately EUR 2 million and employs 19 people in Italy and 17 in its production subsidiary in Serbia.



"Magnetica has excellent design competence in power supplies and small inductive components and they have interesting customers. It will be a good complement to AQ’s business in inductive components.” says Niklas Ericsson, Head of Business Area Inductive components in AQ Group.