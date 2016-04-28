© vkoletic dreamstime.com

Axis' supply chain also affected by earthquakes in Japan

The series of earthquakes that struck the Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan in the middle of April this year caused damages on Sony’s sensor manufacturing plant, which could lead to limited supply of a number of Axis’ network video products by the end of this year.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just outside the city of Kumamoto, where Sony has its manufacturing plant for sensors that are used in several of Axis’ products. The extent of the damages on the plant and how they will affect the production is still under investigation.



“First and foremost, we are deeply sorry that so many people have been killed and injured as a result of the earthquake. We now do everything we can to limit the risks that come with a possible future shortage of sensors from Sony’s factory, for instance by looking at the possibilities of using other types of sensors in our products,” says Ray Mauritsson, CEO of Axis Communications.



“Also, we have our own stock of sensors that covers our need in the near future. Based on the information we have at this point, we believe that a limited supply of sensors from Sony could have effect on our sales towards the end of 2016”, continues Ray Mauritsson.