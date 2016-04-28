© jirsak dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 28, 2016
AWS Electronics adds dedicated high voltage manufacturing facility
UK based EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has added a new high voltage production capability to its plant in Newcastle Under Lyme.
The company has dedicated 1000 square-feet of manufacturing space purely for work that requires up to 50kV; high currents of up to 180A can also be accommodated.
The investment, worth at least GBP 30'000, has been made in response to demands from customers operating in the defence, medical and scientific instrumentation fields.
“Very few other EMS companies can offer such a service”, said AWS’ Group Operations Director, Jamie Maughan. “We have followed best practice guidelines set down by HSE, and installed isolated rubber flooring and controlled access. So far, the reaction from customers has been very positive.”
Once AWS has built up a thorough hi-voltage expertise in the UK, the company may well replicate the facility at its low cost plant in Námestovo, Slovakia, which in most respects is a mirror image of the UK plant, the company states in a press release.
