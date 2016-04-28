© evertiq

Aspocomp Oulu factory awarded ISO TS 16949 certification

Finnish PCB manufacturer Aspocomp's factory in Oulu, Finland, has been awarded with the ISO TS 16949 Certification - the quality management system standard for the automotive industry.

"The standard encourages the use of a process approach, that promotes improving efficiency and achieving the highest levels of product quality, productivity, competitiveness, and continual improvement that are not only limited to the automotive industry customers, but also the other key segments e.g. telecommunication, industrial and security applications will benefit from this." Says Mikko Montonen, president and CEO of Aspocomp.



Today the company's PCBs are used in wide range of automotive electronics systems, including infotainment, lighting, active safety and braking systems. Aspocomp forecasts that its Automotive industry customers will grow significantly both this year and the next.