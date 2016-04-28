© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Screen FT partners with FUK

Screen Finetech Solutions and FUK Co., Ltd. Have entered a business partnership related to the manufacturing and sales of film and glass bonding equipment as well as abrasive cleaning equipment.

The two companies are also considering a potential future capital tie-up based on the current agreement.



In recent years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has been attracting growing attention as a major driving force behind the development of a next-generation IT industry. As development progresses, flexible displays are expected to play an increasingly important role as viewing tools, particularly in vehicles and wearable devices, and available formats are likely to expand dramatically to accommodate various applications. To make this possible, the assembly processing segment of the panel manufacturing process requires the ability to handle more diversified products with similar improvements in both manufacturing quality and stability. It also needs greater automation along the entire production line.



Screen FT and FUK have monitored these trends closely. This analysis eventually led to discussions between the companies regarding the possibility of creating a new solution-oriented business that merged Screen FT’s proprietary coating, surface processing and automation technologies with FUK’s specialized proprietary cleaning and bonding technologies, namely assembly processing systems such as its highly regarded abrasive cleaning and cover glass bonding equipment.