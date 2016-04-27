© emerson

Emerson opens global HQ for radar level measurement

Emerson, a provider of automation technology and engineering services, has offically opened its new USD 24.5 million office and radar technology centre in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The facility provides optimised manufacturing capability and an enhanced range of services, support and training for users of Emerson’s radar level measurement products in the terminals, processing and shipping industries.



The facility will also become Emerson’s global headquarters for radar level measurement. It supports a range of services, including sales and marketing, engineering and development, and production.



“Gothenburg has been the centre of excellence for Emerson’s radar level solutions for many years,” said Rasmus Johansson, Managing Director of Emerson’s Rosemount Tank Radar AB business. “This purpose-built facility enables us to strengthen our commitment to support our customers throughout the entire product lifecycle. Additional benefits include delivering shorter lead times, providing testing and product verification capabilities, plus excellent training opportunities.”



The facility consists of two buildings – a 9'900 square-meter factory area and a 7'100 square-meter office area accommodating around 350 employees.



“This is an important component for Emerson to further strengthen our role as a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together. Innovation, quality and customer dedication have always been our top priorities,” said Dr. Joe Willson, Vice President/General Manager of Emerson’s Rosemount Level business.