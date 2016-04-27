© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Sparton is looking for a buyer

The Board of Directors of Sparton Corporation has authorised Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to conduct a process to identify parties interested in acquiring the entire Company.

Sparton Corporation has been exploring a range of strategic alternatives. This process, which commenced several months ago, has the goal of identifying the best way to enhance shareholder value. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as financial advisor, and Mayer Brown LLP, as legal advisor, have been retained to assist in this process.



According to a press release the decision was made after considering a number of options presented by Wells Fargo. Sparton and Wells Fargo expects to begin engaging with interested parties by the end of June.