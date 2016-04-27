© evertiq

Axiom ready to serve the aerospace sector following accreditation

Welsh contracts electronics manufacturer, Axiom, is all set to expand its work for the aerospace sector after securing the coveted Nadcap AC7120 accreditation.

The standard was awarded following an in-depth audit and inspection of Axiom’s 300'000 squar-feet UK facility in, Newbridge, South Wales. The AC7120 certifies that all aspects of Axiom’s Printed Circuit Assembly processes meet Nadcap’s standards.



The Nadcap accreditation followed an extensive audit of each aspect of the manufacturers process line, from CAD/CAM data design and material handling, to final testing of a customers assembled product.



Commenting on the CEM’s obtaining Nadcap certification, Mike Jones, Axiom’s director of operations, said: “We have always worked to ensure that our processes deliver the highest standards of quality and value for our customers. The Nadcap audit process can be a daunting prospect for any business and we are proud that the quality commitment that every member of Axiom adheres to, has been recognised. While it represents the gold standard for aerospace quality and safety, we believe that this accreditation also stands as a guarantee of capabilities in every market we serve.”