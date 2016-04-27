© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Earthquake and technical issues delay new Nikon products

Nikon Corporation has delayed the release of its new compact digital cameras due to the Kumamoto earthquakes and unrelated technical issues.

The company's new compact digital cameras in the Coolpix series (and its KeyMission 360 action camera) have been delayed as more time is required for software adjustment, the company announced.



In addition, some other cameras in the company's premium line – DL18-50 f/1.8-2.8, DL24-85 f/1.8-2.8, and DL24-500 f/2.8-5.6 – will be delayed due to serious issues that have arisen concerning the integrated circuit for image processing (built into the three new premium compact cameras).



And, as if that wasn't enough, Nikon suppliers – for digital cameras with interchangeable lenses, compact digital cameras and those supplying the interchangeable lenses – were affected by the series of earthquakes that hit the Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan.



According to a press statement, these issues will affect Nikon's production and sales. The Japanese electronics company is currently investigating the situation.