© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Prysmian invests €12 million to increase capacity in Hungary

Cable manufacturer Prysmian is planning to invest about EUR 12 million to expand and modernise its facility in Kistelek, Hungary.

The company will use the investment to boost the Kistelek-based facility's output capacity from 19'000 to 26'000 tonnes per year, reports PNE citing local media.



The new investment project will result in about 50 new positions at the facility – which different cables with the use of PVC.