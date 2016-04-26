© dr911 dreamstime.com

Scanfil closes shop in the UK

Back in February Scanfil Sweden AB’s English subsidiary, Scanfil Limited initiated a reorganisation of its operations - at the same time the company started a communications and negotiations procedure personnel representatives.

The possibility of closing down the production of the plant in Cambridge was also discussed during the negotiations, and now, a decision has been made.



Based on the final result of the negotiations, Scanfil Limited’s Board of Directors has decided to start closing down of the plant. Unlike it was estimated earlier, the closure of the plant is expected to cause non-recurring costs, which are expected to remain under EUR 1.0 million. The plan is to conclude the closing actions by 25 July 2016 and an impact on earnings is mainly focused to second quarter of 2016.