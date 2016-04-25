© LeEco

The future is electric – and probably autonomous

Chinese technology company LeEco is partnering with Faraday Future to make an impact on the electric vehicle market.

At a product launch event at the LeSports Center in Beijing, the company announced several new products such as a new generation of smartphones, an all-new “SuperTV”, the company's own VR headset – and its autonomous LeSEE electric vehicle (EV) concept car.



LeEco founder and CEO Yueting Jia and LeSEE co-founder Lei Ding punctuated the event with the reveal of LeEco’s EV concept, featuring fully autonomous capabilities, including machine learning of facial, emotion, system, and path recognition. LeEco also announced that it will be partnering with Faraday Future to fund an autonomous driving research center in Silicon Valley, the company states in a press release.