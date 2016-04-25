© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

GE Power opens first advanced manufacturing facility

GE has officially opened its new Advanced Manufacturing Works (AMW) in Greenville, South Carolina.

The opening follows the company's grand opening of its first additive manufacturing center in Pittsburgh in early April.



GE has invested USD 73 million in the facility to date and will invest another USD 327 million across the GE Power Greenville campus over the next several years to drive innovation and the faster development of technologies that deliver more value. At least 80 engineering and manufacturing jobs are being created with the facility’s opening.



“GE is leading the transformation of manufacturing in the power industry, and this facility will ignite the digital industrial revolution for our company and the industry,” Steve Bolze, GE Power President and CEO. “The opening of the AMW is a pivotal moment for us. We’re building a skilled workforce and culture that’s devoted to delivering breakthrough innovations that deliver better, faster outcomes for our customers and unlock new productivity and growth.”



The AMW is GE Power’s first advanced manufacturing facility and will serve as an incubator for the development of advanced manufacturing processes and rapid prototyping of new parts for GE’s energy businesses—Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas and Energy Connections.