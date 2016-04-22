© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Investor process started for German PCB manufacturer

The provisional insolvency administrator for the Hans Brockstedt GmbH, Wilhelm Salim Khan Durani, sees an optimistic future for the Kiel-based (Germany) manufacturer.

The restructuring of the PCB manufacturer Hans Brockstedt GmbH has already attracted interest from several potential investors. On April 05, 2016, the District Court Kiel decided on the provisional insolvency and appointed experienced restructuring expert Wilhelm Salim Khan Durani as provisional administrator.



The order book of the company, whose products can be found in the Mars Rover Curiosity and the Airbus A380, is good and exceeds expectations. Khan Durani is very optimistic: "We are working on a long-term perspective for the Hans Brockstedt GmbH. I believe that we can continue all business operations in the future", said the lawyer. He aims to sell the entire business operations and has initiated a corresponding investor process.



Several investors from Germany and abroad have already shown interest.



The Hans Brockstedt GmbH is a PCB manufacturer with customers mainly in the segments Aerospace and Military. In addition to the standard certification DIN EN ISO 9001, the Hans Brockstedt Holding GmbH as one of only a few producers in Europe that has also the MIL-PRF-31032/1/2/3/4 certification.



The business operations will continue without reservation within the insolvency proceedings. The wages and salaries of around 70 highly qualified employees are secure.