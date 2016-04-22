© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Graphenea increases capacity with Aixtron

Aixtron SE has received a new order for a BM Pro system from Spanish company Graphenea, oa supplier of graphene and related materials.

Graphenea’s focus is in developing graphene-based films for use in the semiconductor industry. Graphenea placed the order for the 8-inch configuration deposition system during the first quarter of 2016. The tool is scheduled for delivery later this year which will be followed by the installation and commissioning of the system by Aixtron’s European support team.



Graphenea’s Scientific Director, Dr. Amaia Zurutuza, comments: “Our existing Aixtron BM Pro system has been a reliable workhorse in producing graphene for our needs. In taking the graphene to the next level, we chose an Aixtron BM Pro tool again because of its scalable technology which addresses our graphene production needs of even higher throughput and larger areas. Also, the system meets our requirements of high temperature operation, combined with excellent uniformity. System flexibility, low maintenance, automatic recipe execution and process support were other compelling reasons for selecting Aixtron again.”



Graphenea’s CEO, Jesus de la Fuente, comments: “This new system is part of our large investment program to introduce graphene technology in commercial devices. Our focus is to integrate graphene materials in CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) fabs starting with 8-inch wafers and 12-inch in the near future”.