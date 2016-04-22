© at s

AT&S opens new plant in China - the largest investment in the country

PCB specialist AT&S has officially opened its new production site in Chongqing, Central China.

The site consists of two plants: plant 1 started serial production with one production line in February; plant 2 is currently still being set up. With a total investment volume of roughly EUR 480 million by 2017, this will be the largest single investment of AT&S to date.



The opening ceremony took place in the presence of representatives of official China and Austria, business, the media, the city of Chongqing, customers, the Supervisory Board and the management of AT&S. The Austrian ambassador in Beijing, Irene Giner-Reichl, Chongqing’s mayor, Huang Qifan, as well as AT&S Supervisory Board Chairman, Hannes Androsch, and CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer held speeches. After the ceremony, selected guests had the opportunity to visit parts of clean room production.



“Chongqing is a key element in the future of AT&S with a view to both technology and positioning, and to further profitable growth. With this plant, we are the first high-end IC substrate manufacturer in China and thus focus on the microelectronics emphasis pursued by the Chinese government at an early stage.” says Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO of AT&S.



"Based on the new technologies, combined with the existing high-end technologies, the result is ‘more than AT&S’: we can offer the market new high-end connectivity and advanced packaging solutions and comprehensively position ourselves in the rapidly changing environment of the electronics industry with innovative technologies like IC substrates and wafer level packages for functional modules and the Internet of things. From the PCB top league to the connectivity solution and packaging Champions League, as it were“, Andreas Gerstenmayer continues.



At plant 1, the company produces IC substrates, the connection between microchips and printed circuit boards, which are used for microprocessors in computing. Since the start of serial production in late February, the company has gradually expanded capacity and increased the production volume.



From the end of the calendar year 2016, AT&S will gradually start up the second production line for IC substrates. Overall, AT&S will invest roughly EUR 280 million in property, plant and equipment for this technology by mid-2017.



In addition, the Chongqing site will be extended by a second plant for the latest generation of high-end printed circuit boards, in other words, substrate-like PCBs in order to be able to offer advanced packaging solutions at wafer level. This plant will start production with the first production line in the second half of the calendar year 2016, and with a second production line next year. Roughly EUR 200 million will be invested in property, plant and equipment at this plant.