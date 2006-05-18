HP´s restructuring will save $1 billion for the company

According to IDG HP will approximately save up to one billion dollars by merging its computer centers.

The major restructuring HP currently is running has so far resulted in 8 100 lay-offs worldwide. 85 computer centers will after the restructuring become six.



HP earlier announced they will lay off 14 500 workers. The 85 computer centers that now will become six will be located in the US, in Atlanta, Houston and Austin.



HP´s service division´s computer centers will still be 70 and be located in 23 countries.