PCB market takes jump in February 2016

Sales figures reported by German PCB manufacturers for February 2016 were 8.5 percent higher than those for January. The figures also increased by 5.8 percent when compared to February 2015.

However, cumulated for the first two months of 2016, sales declined with one percent over the same period last year, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



The order intake in recent months was subject to significant fluctuations. After exceptionally high order intake in December 2015, a correction downwards was observed in January 2016 - just to be followed by an increase of 14 percent in February 2016. Compared to February 2015, order intake increased by 19 percent. Cumulatively for the first two months, order intake was on par with previous years.



The book-to-bill ratio reached a value of 1.01.



An increase for the number of employees - by 0.5 percent compared to January 2016 and by 3.3 per cent compared to February last year - was also recorded, writes the ZVEI.