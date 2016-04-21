© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Todd Kelsey to succeed Dean Foate as Plexus' CEO

EMS provider Plexus CEO Dean Foate intends to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer at the end of Plexus’ fiscal year 2016.

Mr. Foate has led the company - since 2002 - through the development of Plexus’ differentiated go-to-market strateg.



As part of Plexus’ succession planning process, Plexus’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Kelsey, will become President and Chief Executive Officer on October 2, 2016. Mr. Foate will stay with the company as an Executive Chairman until September 30 to ensure a smooth transition.



Dean Foate, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “I am fortunate to work with the best management team in the industry. Their passion for executing our differentiated strategy, in conjunction with our employees’ dedication to delivering customer service excellence, has made Plexus a leader in our industry.” Mr. Foate continued, “Todd is a seasoned leader that knows our industry well and has amassed a comprehensive knowledge of Plexus while cultivating strong relationships with our customers. He has been instrumental in developing and driving key strategic initiatives and I am confident in his ability to deliver industry-leading results.”