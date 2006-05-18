Energy costs slowing down American industry expansion

According to Purchasing.com the Federal Reserve named the rising energy costs as one important down-slowing factor for the expanding American industry.

"High energy prices were at the forefront of most districts' mention of cost pressures," the Fed reports. Manufacturers and service industries are facing higher costs and therefore they are trying to compensate by price increases but that is bringing mixed results for the companies.