Avnet wins Smtek supplier award

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet Inc., has received the Supplier Excellence Award from Smtek International Inc.

This is the second consecutive year Smtek has recognized Avnet's efforts. Last year, Avnet was named Smtek's Supplier of the Year. This year's award was presented by Interim President Kirk Waldron, Vice President of Operations Rich Fitzgerald, and Director of Global Supply Chain Vic Ciceran at Smtek's annual Supplier Appreciation Day in Moorpark, Calif.



'Avnet provides excellent support, and has led the way in expanding its offerings to Smtek, from consignment programs to just-in-time delivery, to its point-of-use replenishment system (POURS). 'We've developed a good relationship with local Avnet offices in all our regions,' Fitzgerald said.



Avnet is one of Smtek's largest suppliers as measured by dollars spent. 'This is a great acknowledgment of our partnership with Smtek and it's a testament to the Avnet Electronics Marketing team's hard work,' said Phil Gallagher, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing, Americas. 'Smtek is a great partner to Avnet in North America. In the 15 years that we've been trading partners, our relationship has continued to evolve and strengthen. We look forward to growing and adapting with Smtek going forward.'