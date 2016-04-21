© pichetw dreamstime.com

Ericsson completes acquisition of Ericpol

Ericsson has completed the acquisition of Ericpol's operations in Poland and Ukraine. Ericpol has been a supplier to Ericsson for over 20 years in the area of software development.

Approximately 2'300 employees in Poland and Ukraine will now join Ericsson, bringing software development competence in radio, cloud and IP, along with a deep knowledge of Ericsson built up through many years of collaboration.



As a result of this acquisition, Ericsson has over 2'900 employees in the country. In Ukraine, 180 employees will join the existing 170 Ericsson employees.