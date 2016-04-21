© microsoft

Achievement Unlocked – Thanks for the memories Xbox 360

In November 2015, Microsoft’s Xbox 360 console turned 10 years old – and in this business, being that old and still that popular, is an achievement. But all things comes to an end.

“The Xbox 360 helped redefine an entire generation of gaming at Microsoft. I am incredibly proud of all of the work and dedication that went into development of the Xbox 360 hardware, services and games portfolio over the last decade,” writes Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's Xbox division in a press statement.



And even thought the console is still popular today – all good things must come to and end. And 10 years in the gaming space, that is a definite sign of approval.



“While we’ve had an amazing run, the realities of manufacturing a product over a decade old are starting to creep up on us,” Spencer states in the release.



Microsoft has now made the decision to retire the console and to stop manufacturing new Xbox 360 consoles.