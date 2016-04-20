© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Foxconn subsidiary chooses QuickLogic's sensor hub for smartwatch

Foxconn International Holding (FIH) has chosen QuickLogic's – a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge, and programmable logic solutions – ArcticLink 3 S2-LP Sensor Hub for its new InFocus W201 Smartwatch.

The InFocus W201 rectangular smartwatch has a three-dimensional mobile network module and supports voice calls and text messages without connecting to a smartphone. The ArcticLink 3 S2-LP sensor processing platform was selected because its ultra-low power consumption enables substantially longer battery life than could be realized with traditional MCU-based sensor hub solutions.



"Foxconn is one of the world's largest ODMs and the fact that their FIH subsidiary has chosen the ArcticLink 3 S2-LP for the InFocus W201 smartwatch design is a validation of our product strategy," said Brian Faith, VP of worldwide marketing. "We are excited by the broad customer acceptance we are seeing for our comprehensive sensor processing systems, and look forward to expanding that as we continue to release the new platforms and algorithms on our roadmap."