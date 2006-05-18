Promation launches machine improvement

Promation is now offering an enhanced option on all of its PCB handling equipment that tracks and displays the operational sequence of the station through its various functions.

The option also includes automatic width adjustment, off set width adjusting, password protection and error tracking.



For electronics manufacturers that demand the very best, Promation introduces their “Signature Series” line.



Additional features include: MANUAL mode operation (can operate independent features of the system wit the press of a button), PCB counter (tracks the number of products passed), and AUTO mode, (for production run) and more.