Elekonta Marek chose Orbotech's Diamond 8 system

Elekonta Marek, a European PCB manufacturer of MLB prototypes and QTA, has chosen to update its machine park with a new Orbotech Diamond 8 Direct Imaging (DI) system for solder mask at its production facility in Gerlingen, Germany.

“As a market innovator in PCB prototyping, we are dedicated to continuously improving our production of sophisticated designs,” stated Mr. Lars Presche, General Manager of Elekonta Marek.



“The high accuracy of Orbotech Diamond 8 solder mask DI has enhanced our ability to produce such designs, even those as small as 50µm. The system covers 100% of our production using a wide variety of solder mask types. This and other innovations from Orbotech have already boosted our throughput on unique and very complex prototypes,” Presche continues.