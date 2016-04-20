© headinvest

Finnish JOT becomes Chinese

A share purchase agreement has been signed for the sale and purchase of JOT Automation between the main owner of JOT and the Chinese company Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment.

The main owner of JOT, Oulu-based company Head Invest Ltd, has signed the share purchase agreement for the entire stock of JOT to the Chinese Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment. The transaction is intended to finalize during 2016.



“I am convinced that Wuxi Lead is a good buyer, and it shares our principles: quality, customers and growth. I believe that this transaction is a major success factor for the company, as well as for the entire Oulu region,” says Veikko Lesonen, founder of JOT, entrepreneur and Chairman of Head Invest Ltd's Board.



Wuxi Lead's CEO and Chairman of the Board Yanqing Wang emphasizes that this is a long-term strategic investment.



“I'm very impressed by JOT's successful history, technological knowhow and especially the personnel. The Oulu region with its innovativeness and vitality have also made an impression on me and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to cooperate in the area,” says Wang.



“This transaction represents a significant leap in JOT's globalization and helps the company to strengthen its position as a leading global supplier of automation solutions. Our aim is to make JOT the world's leading operator in its field,” Wang continues.