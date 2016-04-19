© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

ABB wins orders over $300 million to strengthen China’s power grid

ABB has won orders worth more than USD 300 million to supply advanced converter transformers for two long-distance ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links in China.

The 1'609 km long Ximeng-Taizhou and 1'231 km long Shanghaimiao-Shandong 800 kV transmission links will deliver 25 percent more power compared with recent 800 kV UHVDC links, through the same narrow transmission corridor. Recent advances in key technologies like the 509 megavolt ampere (MVA) converter transformers make it possible to increase the power transmission capacity of UHVDC links to an unprecedented level.



The two links are part of a project to transmit power out of Inner Mongolia via long-distance transmission lines, rather than transporting millions of tons of coal to distant generating sites.



“This latest breakthrough of transmitting 10 gigawatts (GW) of power over a single 800 kV UVDC link underlines ABB’s Next Level strategy of delivering innovative solutions for the integration of renewables and efficient bulk power transmission to urban centers,” said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division. “Our ultra-high-voltage technologies are enabling countries like China to transmit ever increasing amounts of power over greater distances, with minimal losses and uncompromising reliability.”