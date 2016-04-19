© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 19, 2016
Koh Young continues exclusive SPI partnership with Bosch
Koh Young Technology will continue its exclusive SPI partnership for Bosch with its latest and unique 3D SPI system, aSPIre 3.
Koh Young and Bosch have been partners since 2006, with Koh Young supplying the 3D SPI systems for worldwide Bosch production facilities exclusively. Both companies have agreed to further develop the partnership by improving printing process optimization solution together.
aSPIre 3 3D In-line SPI system uses 3D measurement probe technology with 2x faster inspection speed compared to previous models, without sacrificing accuracy and resolution. Its full 3D measurement based inspection capability on solder paste height, size, volume and shape enables defect control during production.
“We are honored to continue the partnership with Bosch, one of our most prestigious customers who value the technology leadership to continuously improve the end customer experience and benefits. Koh Young believes the uncompromised full 3D measurement of solder paste is the only solution to realize real-time printing process optimization, by providing the accurate and reliable process information to begin with. We will continue to provide Bosch with the most advanced process optimization solution by 3D SPI systems, for its cutting-edge manufacturing environment.” said Dr. Kwangill Koh, the CEO of Koh Young Technology.
“Koh Young’s Full 3D SPI systems have greatly contributed in ensuring a high level of quality for our customers. Its strong and dedicated global support organization has also been a great value to our worldwide production facilities. We look forward to more fruitful partnership in coming years with both companies’ technology leadership continued.” said Juliane Kueffner, the Competence Network Leader for solder paste inspection of Bosch Automotive Electronics.
