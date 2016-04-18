© peaz dreamstime.com

Part shortages and productions halts in the wake of earthquakes

The series of earthquakes that hit Japan late last week has made some impact on the regions electronic manufacturers. Several companies now report problems.

Toyota informs that due to part shortages resulting from the earthquakes that struck Japan on April 14 and after, the company will suspend production of on its vehicle assembly lines in stages between April 18 and 23.



Toyota says that resumption of operation at the plants in Japan will be made on the basis of availability of parts.



Semiconductor company Renesas has also been affected by the quakes. Following the main quake on April 16, the company rushed to asses the investigation to assess the status of the manufacturing equipment damage at its Kawashiri Factory (Kumamoto city, Kumamoto). Having confirmed the safety of the clean room, Renesas began investigating the inside the clean room from Sunday and is currently assessing the concrete situation of the manufacturing equipment.



The company informs that a decision on when they can resume operations will be made once the company has completed the damage assessment of the entire facility.



Mitsubishi Electric also informs that it has sustained damage to its business operations in Kumamoto Prefecture.



At Mitsubishi Electric's Power Device Works (Kumamoto) in Koshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, production has been temporarily ceased since the night of April 14. Although no buildings have collapsed, the damage to structures and production lines is currently being assessed. Once operational safety has been confirmed, the company will consider when to resume operations, taking into account the impact of the earthquakes on its manufacturing facilities.



At the company's LCD Division and affiliate Melco Display Technology Inc. in Kikuchi, Kumamoto Prefecture, production has also been temporarily ceased since the night of April 14. Some damaged has also been reported to the company's Kumamoto Sales Office.