Foxconn buys TeleEye

The giant is growing even bigger via a USD 30.95 million investment to acquire a 50.07% stake in Hong Kong based TeleEye Holdings.

TeleEye is an audio-visual, information technology company that provides network surveillance solutions. The acquisition will provide Fosconn with access to the network surveillance market as well as ownership of related hardware technologies, according to a report in DigiTimes.