© joegough dreamstime.com

Sony's image sensor plant offline following earthquake

Following a series of earthquakes that struck Japan early on Saturday morning; electronics giant Sony has halted the production at its image sensor plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan.

Kumamoto prefecture was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Thursday evening local time – the first of several tremors. Early Saturday morning, a second 7.3 magnitude quake struck the region – resulting in the death of at least 32 people and injuring thousands, several media reports.



Sony's image sensor operations in Nagasaki and Oita – also situated on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu – have fully resumed operations, writes Reuters.



Operations at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's Kumamoto Technology Center (located in Kikuchi Gun, Kumamoto Prefecture), which primarily manufactures image sensors for digital cameras and security cameras as well as micro-display devices, were halted after the earthquake on April 14, and currently remain suspended.



Although some of the manufacturing equipment at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's Nagasaki Technology Center (Nagasaki), which is Sony's main facility for smartphone image sensor production, and Oita Technology Center, had been temporarily halted, the affected equipment has been sequentially restarted from April 17, and production has resumed.



Several other companies have manufacturing operations in the area, among them are Mitsubishi Electric and chip-maker Renesas.