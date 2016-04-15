© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

KDX, Aries EPICA to set up electronic manufacturing facility

Chinese KangDe Xin Composite Material Company, a company working in new materials, 3D displays and electric vehicles, is partnering with 2D/3D animation company Aries EPICA to establish an electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana, Inida.

The new facility will produce 3D related consumed and non-consumer electronic products.



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by the officials of the joint venture and the Telangana government, according to a report in the Business Standard.