IMI continues to expand and develop

EMS provider Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. recorded 2015 revenues of USD 814.4 million or and a net income of USD 28.8 million.

“Our 2015 performance demonstrated the resilience of our business. The subdued global economy, the volatile foreign currency markets, and the ongoing economic slowdown in China created a highly uncertain context for business,” said Arthur Tan, IMI president and CEO.



The company's automotive business grew by 9% in 2015 and the segment represents 43% of IMI's revenues in 2015.



“We aggressively shifted our focus and resources on the automotive and industrial segments because these are fast-growing and high-margin businesses that will further strengthen our position,” said Tan.



IMI increased its automotive camera revenues by 66% in 2015. “During the year, we also celebrated an important milestone of shipping our one millionth forward-facing camera to a leading tier 1 automotive supplier for their suite of driver assistance functions. Nobody else in our industry has done that in this scale, and this is where we will raise the bar and be ahead of the curve,” said Tan.



A total of 21 new customers of IMI entered mass production in 2015. More than 85 percent of the newly awarded projects are for automotive and industrial customers.



The company has continued to expand and develop its operations throughout the group. IMI’s Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Group (AME) in Tustin, California has focused on developing medical electronic products like implantable nerve stimulator and watch that monitors the heartrate, hydration and glucose levels.



The company’s Automation Group continues to expand and has recently established a group in IMI China to focus on developing fully automated production lines as well as smaller cost-effective automation systems to help drive internal cost reduction efforts.



IMI’s Test and Systems Development Group (TSD) is specializing in the integration of multi-function test and precision mechatronics in the development of automated backend equipment.



“We will continue to innovate to capture automotive opportunities, grow medical and industrial businesses, and evaluate aerospace opportunities. We will implement more vertical integration in support of increasing box build business and enhancing value creation,” added Tan.