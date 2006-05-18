TES to expand in Bangalore

The French TES Electronic Solutions will invest $5 to $10 million to expand its Bangalore center it acquired last year.

According to J. Blaji, head of TES´Indian operations, TES R&D center in Bangalore is expected to double its size in the next two years.



"Still, India will be among the biggest markets during the next five to 10 years," Michel Desbard, chairman and CEO of TES told EETimes