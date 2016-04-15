© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Renesas appoint a new CEO – again

Semiconductor company, Renesas Electronics Corporation, has in a move to accelerate its efforts to build a stable financial base decided to appoint a new Representative Director, President and CEO.

Following successful results from the implementation of structural reforms based on the company's Reform Plan, Renesas is now focusing on a new growth strategy in order to thrive in the global marketplace. To further accelerate these efforts will require a new leader, according to the company.



Which is why the company has appointed Bunsei Kure as the company's new Representative Director, President and CEO.



Bunsei Kure is the now former Executive Adviser to former CEO Tetsuya Tsurumaru – who will now hold the position of Representative Director, Chairman of the company.