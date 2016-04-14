© saab

Military robots market projected to grow

The global military robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the period 2016-2020, according to Research and Markets.

The replacement of soldiers or army troops with humanoid robots is the latest trend in the market. The presence of robots in the infantry reduces human casualties, gathers better intelligence, reduces operational costs (as compared to that of soldiers), improves attack capability, and offers effective surveillance.



According to the Research and Markets, one of the major driving factors of the market is growing demand for drones. The drones or unmanned systems are smaller in size and cost-effective, as compared to their manned counterparts. They provide secure, reliable, and modernized digital communication with the help of various systems that are equipped with them. These systems include engines, autopilots, navigation systems, sensors, and communication links.



Further, the analyst states that Increasing budget cuts and sequestration in the US military and the economic crisis in some of the major European countries have stalled the development of such military robots due to the anticipated high development costs, which is a major concern in the market.