Terma and DALO enter agreement on integrated air and missile defense

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) has entered into an agreement and signed a contract with Terma on Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).

The aim is to provide DALO with study and advisory support within the Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) and IAMD domains related to the Danish government’s decision to upgrade at least one of the IVER HUITFELDT class frigates to a BMD sensor role and offer this capability to the NATO BMD system.



“Under this contract with the Danish Navy, we will leverage our extensive experience as the leading Danish company within the BMD and IAMD domains to support the Danish Navy in preparing for this capability to be added to the IVER HUITFELDT class multi mission frigates” says Thomas Blom, Senior Vice President, Command, Control & Sensor Systems, Terma.