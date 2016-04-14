© olivier26 dreamstime.com

GoPro hires Apple designer as VP of design

Action camera company, GoPro, has appointed Daniel (Danny) Coster has Vice President of Design, effective the end of April. He will report to GoPro CEO and founder Nick Woodman.

Mr. Coster will influence all aspects of design at GoPro in his new role, including hardware and software and services.



"Ironically, Danny and I first met in December, 2001, on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico at the very start of the five month surfing trip where I developed and tested the first GoPro prototype," said Woodman. "His design pedigree speaks for itself, but I will say that we feel energized to have him join GoPro."



Daniel Coster has been a core member of Apple's elite industrial design team for more than 20 years, and is credited with contributing to devices such as the iPhone 4 and the iPad wireless keyboard.