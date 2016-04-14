An engine to turn any bike electric

© semcon

Electric cars are getting more and more traction – so why not bikes? An electric bike would provide a welcome push up steep hills and it would also be nice for just cruising.

However, electric bicycles are expensive and conversion kits can be rather tricky to install. But, technology company Semcon claims that they have an engine prototype which solves this issue – and can be fitted to any bike.“The needs and wishes of the typical cyclist are what got us started. The benefits of the electrified bike are obvious, but existing solutions are expensive and complex. That’s why we developed an engine which is compatible with any bike and easily shared among friends and family,” says Anders Sundin, Technical Director at Semcon.Making the engine small and easy to carry around was important for the developers, so the team decided on a solution with a 150-watt output weighing just over one kilogram and it costs abour EUR 100 to assemble. To maximise battery life, the engine detects the cyclist’s pedalling and is only active at speeds between 7 and 25 km/h. This ensures a comfortable, smooth and safe ride, as the smart engine interprets the cyclist’s pedalling and intentions.