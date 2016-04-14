© faraday future

Faraday breaks ground on $1 billion endeavour

Faraday Future, the electric car company that sprung out of Tesla, has held a ground breaking ceremony for its new connected manufacturing plant in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company will utilise solar, wind and geo-thermal energy to power this – USD 1 billion – endeavour. When up and running, the factory will build Faraday's flagship production vehicles and hiring for the plant’s eventual 4,500 positions is already underway.



Construction is expected to begin in less than a month and the company aims to compleate the construction within two years.



“This first plant will be a truly modern workspace,” stated Dag Reckhorn, FF’s VP of Global Manufacturing, “offering a clean, open air environment, ergonomic arrangements, and an encouraged interactivity between employees and visitors. This will make for a brand new, cutting-edge west coast hub for the EV industry.”