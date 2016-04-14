© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Nexteer expands manufacturing in Poland

Motion control company Nexteer Automotive, is opening its third manufacturing plant in Europe and also informs about the upcoming opening of its first Technical Center in Tychy, Poland in mid-2016.

The overall investment will exceed over USD 16 million and the company is planning to significantly enlarge this figure in the upcoming years.



The new plant will allow the company to expand Nexteer’s manufacturing capabilities of Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems for Europe’s current customers, including BMW, General Motors, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and PSA Peugeot Citroen. In addition to current investment in the new manufacturing building, the company will also expand investments in high technology equipment and tools in the upcoming years; enhancing Nexteer’s premium EPS systems for European and global customers.



Nexteer’s Poland Technical Center will be responsible for design and development of new steering system solutions and house an integrated team with capabilities including design, modeling, software, prototyping, vehicle testing and validation.



In addition to facility investment, Nexteer plans to invest in people by hiring over 100 engineers in the upcoming year.