Teledyne to acquire Quantum Data

Teledyne LeCroy – a Teledyne Technologies subsidiary – has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Quantum Data, Inc.

Quantum Data, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, provides electronic test & measurement instrumentation and video protocol analysis test tools. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in April 2016.



Quantum Data serves a range of global customers in the semiconductor, broadcast, electronics and aerospace and defense industries.



“Quantum Data will build upon the recent acquisition of Frontline Test Equipment, a leader in wireless protocol test, bolstering recognition of Teledyne LeCroy as the leader in a full suite of protocol test solutions,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “Specifically, Teledyne LeCroy is already a market leader in protocol test tools for well-known serial data standards like USB, PCI Express and SATA, and through Quantum Data and Frontline, we will also provide products serving HDMI, SDI, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.”