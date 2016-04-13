© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

ACI to support ManTech Navy electronics manufacturing center

ACI Technologies has been awarded a maximum value USD 99 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the Navy and Department of Defense.

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) requires support for the ManTech Navy Electronics Manufacturing Center of Excellence (NEMC).



The primary mission of the NEMC is to develop advanced manufacturing technologies and deploy it in the US advanced electronics industrial base with the goal of facilitating industry improvements and ultimately reducing the cost and time required to transition advanced electronics technology into Navy and Department of Defense system applications as defined in the ONR ManTech investment strategies.



Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed June 21, 2021.