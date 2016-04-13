List: Asia's biggest EMS companies - Guess who's on top

© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com

We've taken a look at the biggest manufacturers in Europe. We've counted the top dogs of the Americas. Now it is time to take a look at the power-region of the industry – Asia.

2015 2014 Company Location Top 50 rank (2014) 1 1 Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) New Taipei, Taiwan 1 (1) 2 2 Pegatron Taipei, Taiwan 2 (2) 3 3 Flextronics Singapore 3 (3) 4 4 New Kinpo Group New Taipei, Taiwan 7 (5) 5 N/A Wistron Taoyuan, Taiwan 8 (N/A) 6 6 Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) Shanghai, China 9 (10) 7 5 Shenzhen Kaifa Shenzhen, China 12 (9) 8 7 Venture Singapore 13 (12) 9 8 SIIX Osaka, Japan 16 (14) 10 9 UMC Electronics Saitama, Japan 18 (15)

Country Number of companies in the Top 50 list Taiwan 6 Japan 6 Hong Kong 5 Singapore 2 China 4 Thailand 3 Malaysia 1 Philippines 1

There's really no surprise to how the top looked on Manufacturing Market Insider's list for 2015. As expected Foxconn is residing on the top of the podium looking down at Pegatron who is still coming in at second place. But, a bit further down the list, we do see some changes.The companies are ranked on their EMS revenues 2015.But as you can imagine there were quite a few more Asian companies on the MMI list than the 10 listed above. In total; 28 out of the 50 companies listed in MMI's rankings were from Asia. And if we were to divide these companies according to country, it looks as follows.