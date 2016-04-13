© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric sets up shop in Turkey

Mitsubishi Electric has established a new company for the development and manufacture of room air conditioners in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company, called Mitsubishi Electric Turkey Klima Sistemleri Üretim Anonim Şirketi, is scheduled to begin production in January 2018.



The annual demand for room air conditioners in Turkey is about one million and further growth is expected in line with an increasing population. Rising demand is also forecast for neighboring Balkan countries.



Based on this demand and a favorable business environment, including a skilled labor pool and stable components procurement, Mitsubishi Electric decided to establish a development and manufacturing base in Turkey. The new company will play a key role in Mitsubishi Electric’s global strategy for its air conditioning and refrigeration-systems business in the European market, which calls for accelerated localization to ensure a flexible supply chain capable of responding to fluctuating demands.