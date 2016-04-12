© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

Neways sees continued growth in order book

EMS provider Neways recorded a slight increase in turnover and profit in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the first quarter of 2015. All sectors made a positive contribution to this growth.

Turnover came in at EUR 98.3 million, an increase of 2.6% compared with the EUR 95.8 million recorded in the same period of 2015.



Neways previously announced adjustments to the organisation of Neways Micro Electronics (NME) and Neways Cable & Wire Solutions (NCWS) are on schedule. And during the quarter, the company has focused on the continued roll-out of the group-wide improvement programme ‘Up to the next level’. The program aims to strengthen Neways’ position as a one-stop provider and Life Cycle Manager in the EMS market.



The company explains that the strong order book it had at the start of the year continued to grow in the first quarter. The order book had increased by 7% to EUR 177.0 million at the end of March 2016 (EUR 165.4 million at end March 2015).