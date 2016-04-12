© pichetw dreamstime.com

Orbcomm to acquire Skygistics

M2M and IoT solutions provider, Orbcomm, has has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Skygistics and its South African and Australian subsidiaries.

Based outside of Johannesburg, South Africa, Skygistics provides a range of satellite and cellular connectivity options as well as telematics solutions. Skygistics will add distribution for Orbcomm's products in South Africa and 22 other African nations.



Skygistics is a long-time partner of SkyWave, a subsidiary of Orbcomm, and a distributor of SkyWave’s satellite connectivity products. Satellite connectivity is used widely in Africa for cost-effective, mission-critical cross-border security monitoring and asset management applications.



“The acquisition of Skygistics supports Orbcomm's long-term strategy of becoming a leading global, full-service provider in the Internet of Things,” said Marc Eisenberg, Orbcomm's Chief Executive Officer. “Adding incremental products and services to Skygistics’ infrastructure will build a stronger presence on the African continent, which is an important growing market.”